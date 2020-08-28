New Delhi, Aug 28 (PTI) A 'valour wall' depicting the names of gallantry award winning CRPF officers will be inaugurated at the forces' training academy in Gurgaon on Saturday, officials said.

The country's largest paramilitary force is among the top two police organisations in the country that has bagged the maximum gallantry medals over the last decade.

Also Read | Dinesh Kumar Khara Recommended as Next SBI Chairman by Banks Board Bureau.

Jammu and Kashmir Police is the other organisation.

"The valour wall will be inaugurated by force chief A P Maheshwari at the officers training academy in Gurgaon on Saturday. This is a tribute to all the officers who passed out from this academy and the led from the front even making the supreme sacrifice of their life in the line of duty," CRPF spokesperson Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Moses Dhinakaran said.

Also Read | NEET-JEE Exams 2020 Row: Mamata Banerjee Dares PM Narendra Modi to Take Impromptu Opinion of Students During 'Mann Ki Baat'.

He said the names of over 130 officers and five who were killed in action will be inscribed on the wall. These officers have passed out from the academy since it was established in October, 2005, Dhinakaran said.

The force will also mark the National Sports Day on August 29 by holding volleyball matches at 1,600 locations with a reduced team strength in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

A seed dispersal through drones event will also be held at a chosen patch in the Aravalli mountain ranges as the academy is located on its foothills, the spokesperson said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)