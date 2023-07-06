New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) Nearly a year after losing his mother, Nand Kishore Chaudhary also lost his mother-in-law on Thursday in a van-bus collision in northeast Delhi, in which he, along with his wife and son, suffered injuries.

Nand Kishore had hired the private van after arriving at Anand Vihar railway station from Bihar's Muzaffarpur where he, along with his family, had gone to perform the rituals of his mother's death anniversary.

Three people, including Nand Kishore's mother-in-law Savita Devi, died and eight others were injured after the share van carrying 11 people collided with a DTC bus on the flyover near Loni Gol Chakkar in Jyoti Nagar, police said.

Nand Kishore's son Nipun said that police informed him about the incident.

"My father, mother Reena Chaudhary, brother Siddhant and grandmother (nani) were coming from Muzaffarpur where they had gone to attend the death anniversary of my grandmother.

"They got down from the train at Anand Vihar railway station and took the cab. The vehicle had an accident in which my 'nani' has died, while Siddhant is currently admitted in the ICU at GTB Hospital," Nipun said.

He further stated that his father received a head injury and mother also sustained injuries. They both were not in a condition to speak, he added.

"We live in northeast Delhi's Sadatpur Extension area. We have a business of film lamination. I was at my workplace when I received a call from Jyoti Nagar police station about the accident," Nipun said.

Naresh Kumar, friend of Savita's son Sanju, said he received a call around 3 pm from Sanju.

"I reached GTB Hospital, along with him, from Shalimar Bagh," Naresh said.

Shiv Kumar, the driver of the Eeco van, also got injured in the incident. His sister-in-law said that Shiv has been driving the cab for the last two years. "His wife is no more. I came to know about the accident at 4 pm," she said, adding he received injuries to his hands and legs.

Neha, who was among the eight injured people, said the van was overloaded.

"I was coming from Bareilly to drop my cousin, Sadhana, to her house in Delhi. We took the cab at around 12 pm. Sadhana and her brother, Nilesh, also got injured," Neha said.

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Joy Tirkey said, “On Thursday, at about 12.30 pm, a Maruti Eeco van jumped the road divider and collided head-on with a DTC bus coming from the other side. The DTC bus was going from Bhajanpura to Nandnagri, while the van was going in the opposite direction. There were 11 persons travelling in the van which was running as a taxi."

The injured were rushed to GTB hospital where three people were declared dead while eight others are being treated, he said.

