New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): The nineteenth edition of the Indian and French Navy bilateral exercise 'Varuna -2021' will begin on Sunday.

The three-day exercise will see high tempo-naval operations at sea, including advanced air defence and anti-submarine exercises, intense fixed and rotary wing flying operations, tactical manoeuvres, surface and anti-air weapon firings, underway replenishment and other maritime security operations.

An official release said that units of the two navies will endeavour to enhance and hone their war-fighting skills to demonstrate their ability as an integrated force to promote peace, security and stability in the maritime domain.

The Indian side will be led by Flag Officer Commanding Western Fleet Rear Admiral Ajay Kochhar while the French side will be led by Rear Admiral Marc Aussedat, Commander Task Force 473.

From the Indian Navy's side, guided missile stealth destroyer INS Kolkata, guided missile frigates INS Tarkash and INS Talwar, Fleet Support Ship INS Deepak, with Seaking 42B and Chetak integral helicopters, a Kalvari class submarine and P8I Long Range Maritime Patrol Aircraft will participate in the exercise.

The French Navy will be represented by the aircraft carrier Charles-de-Gaulle with Rafale-M fighter, E2C Hawkeye aircrafts and helicopters Caiman M and Dauphin embarked, Horizon-class air defense destroyer Chevalier Paul, aquitaine-class multi-missions frigate FNS Provence with a Caiman M helicopter embkared and command and supply ship Var.

On completion of exercise, Indian Navy's guided missile frigate INS Tarkash will continue to exercise with the French Navy's Carrier Strike Group (CSG) from April 28 to May 1 to consolidate accrued best practices and enhance interoperability. During this period, the ship will take part in advanced surface, anti-submarine and air-defence operations with the French CSG.

The release said that Varuna-21 highlights growing bonhomie and showcases increased levels of synergy, coordination and inter-operability between the two friendly navies.

"These interactions further underscore the shared values as partner navies, in ensuring freedom of seas and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order," it said. (ANI).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)