Chennai, Jan 15 (PTI) B S Gnanadesikan, senior vice president of Tamil Maanila Congress and former Rajya Sabha member, died at a hospital here on Friday, the party said.

He was 71.

A former president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), Gnanadesikan quit the national party in 2014 to join the TMC floated by former Union Minister G K Vasan.

A noted advocate and Vasan loyalist, he was elected to the Rajya Sabha twice (2001-07, 2007-13) from Tamil Nadu.

TMC president G K Vasan in a tweet condoled Gnanadesikan's death and paid tributes to him.

DMK president M K Stalin, TNCC president K S Alagiri, MDMK general secretary Vaiko, Pattali Makkal Katchi founder- leader S Ramadoss and Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam general secretary TTV Dhinakaran condoled his death.

Gnanadesikan joined the Congress party during his student days and was a follower of veteran Congress leader G K Moopanar (Vasan's father).

