Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 25 (ANI): A young girl named Vashi, who had attended Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow to seek his help for school admission, has now been enrolled. Grateful that her wish was fulfilled, Vashi thanked the Chief Minister.

While interacting with the press, she said. "I asked him to enrol me in a school. Today, I got enrolled...I would like to thank him (CM Yogi Adityanath) for this".

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adiyanath Yogi organised a 'Janta Darshan' in Lucknow on Monday, June 23. At the Janta Darshan, a young girl named Vashi requested the CM to help her enrol in school. The CM interacted with her, asking which school she wanted to go to, which class she wanted to enrol in. He later instructed the officials to get the young girl enrolled in her desired school.

Vashi, who met CM Yogi Adityanath, narrated the entire interaction and said, "I met Yogi ji. I asked him to enrol me in a school. He said he would do it."

"I have come from Moradabad. He gave me a biscuit and chocolate", Vashi added further.

Since Yogi Adityanath became the CM of Uttar Pradesh, he frequently organises 'Janta Darshan', where he listens to people's grievances and solves them.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the under-construction hostel at Maharishi Vishwamitra Autonomous Medical College in Ghazipur on Tuesday.

Speaking to reporters after the inspection, the Chief Minister said, "Purvanchal Expressway and Maharshi Vishwamitra Medical College have become the identity of this district. Today, I have inspected an under-construction nursing college. Projects worth Rs 1,100 crores are either approved or are underway..."

On Tuesday, CM Yogi also participated in the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, chaired by Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Yogi wrote, "Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji has described 'cooperative and competitive federalism' as a powerful medium for the country's all-round development. In this context, today in Varanasi, I participated in the 25th meeting of the Central Zonal Council, chaired by the Honorable Union Home and Cooperation Minister Shri @AmitShah ji". (ANI)

