New Delhi [India], September 14 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday said the concept of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (to treat the world as one family) represents the "core value of our civilizational ethos" while delivering a lecture on 'India's Core Values Interests and Objectives' at the National Defence College (NDC) in New Delhi.

The Vice President said that the Preamble to our Constitution enumerates many of our core values.

Referring to the 'Vaccine Maitri' initiative launched during the Covid-19 pandemic, he said India's outlook has never been expansionist throughout history.

Praising the NDC for establishing itself as one of the most formidable centres of strategic learning in India, Dhankhar said this great institution has grown both in its reputation and stature internationally over the last six decades.

Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Mago, Commandant National Defence College, members of the faculty and participants of the 62nd NDC course attended the event. (ANI)

