Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 2 (ANI): Leaders and workers of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) on Thursday protested against Tamil Nadu government's decision to hand over the probe in Thoothukudi custodial death case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

VCK spokesperson Vanniyarasu demanded that the Crime Branch-Criminal Investigation Department (CB-CID) should continue investigating the matter and said that transferring the probe in the case to the CBI is nothing but "eyewash".

"Already there are several cases pending in the CBI. Investigation in the Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protest shooting case is still going on. The government's move to transfer the case to the CBI is an eyewash. We demand the CB-CID continue its probe," Vanniyarasu told reporters here.

The state government had earlier announced to handover to the CBI the investigation in the case related to the alleged custodial deaths of a father and son in Thoothukudi district.

Earlier, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court had directed Thoothukudi Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Anil Kumar and the CB-CID to take up the investigation in the case until it is handed over to the CBI.

So far, five policemen have already been arrested in connection with the case.

Notably, Jayaraj (59) and his son J Benicks (31), were arrested on June 19 and lodged in Kovilpatti sub-jail for keeping their mobile phone shop in the Sathankulam main bazaar area open during coronavirus lockdown.

Jayaraju and Benicks were admitted to the Kovilpatti government hospital on June 22. While the son died on the same night, the father breathed his last on June 23 morning.

According to reports, two senior Inspectors have been suspended while departmental action is also being taken against two chief guards of the jail. (ANI)

