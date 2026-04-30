India News | VC's Remark Triggers Controversy at Jamia; SFI Condemns

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): A remark by Jamia Millia Islamia Vice-Chancellor Mazhar Asif that "all Indians share Mahadev's DNA" has sparked a major controversy, drawing sharp reactions from student groups and triggering protests on campus.

The statement, made during an RSS-organised 'Yuva Kumbh' event at the university, surfaced in a video that has since gone viral on social media. In the clip, Asif is heard linking Indian identity to Lord Mahadev, saying that despite differences in language, culture and religion, "the DNA of Mahadev resides within us," a comment that was followed by applause at the venue.

Also Read | Himachal Pradesh Road Accident: 2 Devotees Burned Alive After Car Falls Into 200 Feet Gorge on Bharwain-Hoshiarpur Road, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

The event itself had already drawn opposition from several student organisations, who protested against the decision to allow an RSS programme on campus.

The protests reportedly led to delays in the event, with heavy security deployment outside the university.

Also Read | Mumbai Airport Chaos: SpiceJet Flights Cancelled After Delays, Passengers Protest at Terminal 1 (Watch Videos).

Amid the row, the Students' Federation of India (SFI) Jamia unit issued a strong statement condemning the Vice-Chancellor's remarks, calling them "unscientific" and "regressive." The student body alleged that the comments undermine the constitutional duty to promote scientific temper and criticised the administration for facilitating the event.

In its statement, SFI also accused the university administration of cracking down on protesting students, alleging that demonstrators were subjected to force while holding peaceful protests. The organisation demanded accountability from the Vice-Chancellor and the administration for both the remarks and the handling of the protests.

"While students were peacefully protesting, the administration ordered a crackdown. Protesters were dragged, beaten, and assaulted by the proctorial team. In the midst of this, the VC's statement reflects a deeply unscientific and regressive mindset, undermining the constitutional duty to promote scientific temper. It is alarming that while students face restrictions and harassment for democratic activities, the administration is facilitating RSS programmes on campus," the SFI statement read. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)