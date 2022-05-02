Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], May 2 (ANI): Uttarakhand Education minister Dhan Singh Rawat on Monday said that Vedas, the Ramayana, and the Gita will be taught in schools across the state.

Speaking to ANI, minister Rawat said that Uttarakhand will be the first state to implement the new National Education Policy (NEP) this year.

Also Read | Eid-Ul-Fitr 2022: Kerala Govt Declares Eid Holiday on Tuesday Too.

"We are going to implement NEP this year in the upcoming session, Uttarakhand will be the first state to implement it. We will be including Vedas, Gita, Ramayana, and the history of Uttarakhand in the syllabus after taking suggestions from the public and consulting the academicians," the education minister said.

Minister Rawat noted that the new education policy states that the syllabus for the students should be prepared based on Indian history and traditions and that states can choose 30 per cent to 40 per cent of what is put in their syllabus.

Also Read | Udita Paul, Bengaluru-Based Fintech Co-Founder, Offers Job to Matrimonial Match; Chat With Father Goes Viral.

Meanwhile, the minister pointed out that preparations for the Char Dham Yatra had begun this year and preparations have begun to welcome lakhs of visiting devotees.

"It is not mandatory for the travellers to carry a negative test report or COVID-19 vaccination certificate this year," Rawat said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)