Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], December 8 (ANI): The Chennai police have arrested two of the four accused in the Velachery trench mishap, which occurred earlier this week in the Velachery area of Chennai, in which a generator room of an LPG bunk fell in a nearby construction pit leading to the death of two persons, said the police in a statement on Friday.

The police have named four persons including the owner of the company as the accused.

Meanwhile, the bodies of the two persons have also been recovered by the Chennai police, added the police.

According to the police, the incident took place on Monday at Five Furlung Road in Velachery under the Guindy police station limits, where a generator room of an LPG bunk fell in a nearby construction pit during the heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Michaung.

Three persons from the aforesaid gas bunk and an employee of the construction site were trapped in the above pit.

While the police managed to rescue two employees from the gas bunk on the same day, two other employees were trapped. However, on Tuesday, missing complaints of two persons identified as Jayaseelan and Naresh, were registered at J-3 Police Station in Chennai.

Meanwhile, earlier today, on the fifth day of the mishap, the bodies of the "missing" persons were recovered from the pit. Accordingly, Sivakumar (owner of the construction company), Ezhil (Site supervisor), Santosh (site supervisor), and Manikandan (manager), were named as accused.

Two persons including Ezhil and Santosh were nabbed, said the police.

Efforts are underway to nab the other two accused.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered against the named accused under the relevant sections of law.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

