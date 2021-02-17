New Delhi [India], February 16 (ANI): Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has accorded recognition to Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha with effect from February 16.

Kharge was named Congress leader in the House to succeed Ghulam Nabi Azad whose term has ended.

"The Chairman Rajya Sabha has accorded recognition to Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Indian National Congress Party in the Rajya Sabha, as the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha," an official bulletin said.

Kharge, a former union minister, had earlier been Congress leader in the Lok Sabha. (ANI)

