New Delhi [India], December 12 (ANI): Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu inaugurated an exhibition on Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Organised by the Regional Outreach Bureau, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, this exhibition highlights the various interesting aspects of the paired states of Haryana and Telangana like art forms, cuisine, festivals, monuments, tourism spots etc, The exhibition will be open for viewing from December 12-14, 2021 at Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University Campus, Nampally, Hyderabad.

Also Read | Online Fraud In Maharashtra: 24-Year-Old Thane Woman Duped Of Rs 92,509 By Cyber Fraudster Impersonating SBI Official; Case Registered.

Noteworthy books brought out on the themes of art and culture have been put up on display by the Publications Division at the exhibition.

Sharing his thoughts on the occasion, Naidu said that such initiatives will go a long way in propagating the rich cultural heritage of the paired states and promoting people-to-people contacts. He complimented the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for this initiative that brings people from both States together and creates awareness about the country's rich & diverse cultural heritage.

Also Read | Omicron Positive Patient in Chandigarh Tests Negative for COVID-19.

Telangana State Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali, Vice Chairman, Telangana State Planning Board, B. Vinod Kumar, attended the event. The senior officers of the Ministry of I&B from ROB, PIB, DPD and AIR were present on the occasion.

The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme is a unique initiative by the central government to promote the spirit of national integration and to strengthen the fabric of emotional bonds between the people of our country. The Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat (EBSB) programme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 31, 2015 on the occasion of the 140th birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, who played a significant part in the unification of the country post-independence. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)