New Delhi [India], December 26 (ANI): Veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani, who was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital was discharged earlier in the day, said sources on Thursday.

The former Deputy Prime Minister of India who had been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri in the ICU since December 12 for medical management and investigations was discharged on Wednesday following gradual improvement in his medical condition.

The 97-year-old BJP leader was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital in the national capital for medical management and investigations on December 15.

"LK Advani ji, the former Deputy Prime Minister of India, has been under the care of Dr Vinit Suri in the ICU of Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals since December 12. He has shown gradual improvement in his medical condition. Based on his progress, he is likely to be shifted out of the ICU within the next 1-2 days," an earlier statement read.

In August this year, Advani was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospital for a routine follow-up check-up. He was also admitted to the hospital on July 3 and discharged after a brief stay. Earlier this year, he was admitted to AIIMS, where he was released following overnight observation.

Advani was conferred with the Bharat Ratna by President Droupadi Murmu in March this year.

Born in Karachi (present-day Pakistan) on November 8, 1927, Advani joined the RSS as a Swayamsevak in 1942. He served as BJP president from 1986 to 1990, 1993 to 1998, and from 2004 to 2005. (ANI)

