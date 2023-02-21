New Delhi [India], February 21 (ANI): The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for a 'Hindu Mahapanchayat' in the Muslim-majority region of Nuh district (formerly known as Mewat) of Haryana on February 22 (Wednesday) to protest against the alleged fake charges framed by Rajasthan government.

While talking to ANI, VHP spokesperson said that Hindu organizations are demanding to remove fake charges against bajrang dal.

VHP leaders have also demanded that the case should be handed over to CBI.

VHP is claiming that the Rajasthan government labelled fake charges against Bajrang dal. There will be a huge gathering in mahapanchayata, they said.

"If the government continues their anti hindu behaviour towards hindu outfit, then we will hold a huge protest against the government. Despite stringent law cow slaughtering does not stop yet," they alleged.

While referring to the Bhiwani deaths case, where two charred skeletons were found inside a burnt car in Haryana, they said, "How this incident happened is a matter of investigation, The matter involved in two state jurisdictions that is why we are demanding CBI inquiry because justice cannot be delivered in the proper way."

"We want fair inquiry in this matter and culprits should be hanged," they said.

In May 2022, several Hindu organisations, including the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), the Bajrang Dal, and the Gau Raksha Dal, organised a mahapanchayat near Nuh to issue an ultimatum to the government to quash all cases against Hindus trying to stop cow slaughter. (ANI)

