India News | VHP Welcomes Indore HC Verdict on Bhojshala; Calls for Restoration of Ancient University and Return of Vagdevi Idol

By Sandip Kumar Singh

Dhar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Central President Alok Kumar has hailed the Indore High Court's decision regarding the Bhojshala dispute as a "historic and well-considered" judgment.

Also Read | NEET UG 2026 Exam Paper Leak: CBI Arrests Kingpin PV Kulkarni, Chemistry Professor Who Used NTA Panel Access to Dictate Leaked Questions in Pune.

Speaking to ANI, Kumar emphasised that the verdict aligns with the historical and legal facts surrounding the 11th-century structure located in Dhar, Madhya Pradesh.

Welcoming the court's recognition of the site's identity, Kumar stated, "It is certainly a historic decision. Dhar's Bhojshala is a Hindu temple, and the nature of this place has always been that of a Hindu temple, including in 1947."

Also Read | Andaman and Nicobar Spa Worker Alleges Attempt to Force S*x and Death Threats, FIR Registered.

He noted that the court reached this conclusion after a comprehensive scientific survey by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) and extensive legal arguments from all parties involved.

Beyond the right to worship, the VHP leader called for a broader revival of the site.

"It is not enough just to have a temple for worship here," Kumar remarked. He reminded that during the reign of Raja Bhoj, the site was a prominent center for Sanskrit studies and spiritual knowledge.

He urged the government and society to collaborate in re-establishing a university at Dhar dedicated to the study of the Vedas, Vedanta, and Buddhist, Jain, and Sikh scriptures.

A significant highlight of his statement was the demand for the return of the Vagdevi (Saraswati) idol currently housed in a UK museum.

Kumar asserted, "The idol of Vagdevi is not a mere museum artefact; it is a deity with 'Pran-Pratishtha'. We hope the Government of India will make efforts to bring the idol back and install it in this temple."

Addressing potential concerns from the Muslim community, Kumar described the verdict as a balanced one, noting that the court has recommended the state government consider providing alternative land for a mosque within the same district.

He concluded by appealing for communal harmony, stating that the decision should be embraced with "spiritual peace" to move the nation forward together. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)