New Delhi [India] November 15 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Thursday tried their hands on a traditional dhol in Delhi as they paid tribute to Bhagwan Birsa Munda on the occasion of 'Janjatiya Gaurav Divas.'

The day marks the recognition of the contributions and achievements of tribal communities in India, with a special focus on Bhagwan Birsa Munda, a prominent freedom fighter and tribal leader.

Also Read | Gurupurab 2024: PM Narendra Modi Greets People on Guru Nanak's Birth Anniversary, Says 'May the Teachings of Sri Guru Nanak Dev Ji Inspire Us'.

The two leaders participated in the celebrations by playing the dhol, part of the cultural heritage of tribal communities.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Jamui, Bihar, on Friday to commemorate Janjatiya Gaurav Divas and begin the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Bhagwan Birsa Munda. According to the Prime Minister's Office, Modi will unveil a commemorative coin and postal stamp in honour of Bhagwan Birsa Munda at around 11 AM on Friday.

Also Read | Shillong Teer Results Today, November 15 2024: Winning Numbers, Result Chart for Shillong Morning Teer, Shillong Night Teer, Khanapara Teer, Juwai Teer and Jowai Ladrymbai.

In addition to paying tribute to the tribal leader, the Prime Minister will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for multiple development projects worth over Rs 6,640 crore. These projects aim to uplift tribal communities and improve infrastructure in rural and remote areas. Modi will also participate in the Grih Pravesh of 11,000 homes built under the Pradhan Mantri Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan (PM-JANMAN).

The Prime Minister will also launch 23 Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) under PM-JANMAN, along with 30 more MMUs under the Dharti Aaba Janjatiya Gram Utkarsh Abhiyan (DAJGUA) to enhance healthcare access in tribal areas.

In a further boost to tribal welfare, Modi will inaugurate 300 Van Dhan Vikas Kendras (VDVKs) to promote tribal entrepreneurship and create livelihood opportunities. He will also open 10 Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth Rs 450 crore, to provide quality education to tribal students.

Additionally, the Prime Minister will inaugurate two Tribal Freedom Fighters' Museums in Chhindwara and Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, and two Tribal Research Institutes in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, and Gangtok, Sikkim. These museums and institutes will document and preserve the rich history and heritage of tribal communities.

PM Modi will also lay the foundation stone for 500 km of new roads to improve connectivity in tribal regions and 100 Multi-Purpose Centres (MPCs) to serve as community hubs. He will also lay the foundation for 25 more Eklavya Model Residential Schools, worth over Rs 1,110 crore, and announce various other development projects, including 25,000 new homes under PM JANMAN and 1.16 lakh homes under DAJGUA.

The Prime Minister will also sanction 66 new hostels under PM JANMAN and 304 hostels under DAJGUA, along with 50 new MPCs, 55 Mobile Medical Units, and 65 Anganwadi Centres. These initiatives aim to improve the quality of life and services in tribal areas, improving education, healthcare, and infrastructure. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)