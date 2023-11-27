New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday said that the legacy of colonial laws has been highly burdensome to the vulnerable sections in the countries of the Global South.

Describing these laws as very harsh, oppressive, and exploitative for the local population, the Vice President asserted that the time has come when Global South nations should follow India's example and consider reviewing old colonial laws that perpetuate prejudice against local populations.

Dhankhar made these remarks while addressing the first regional conference on "Ensuring Access to Quality Legal Aid for the Vulnerable: Challenges and Opportunities in the Global South".

The conference has been organized by The National Legal Services Authority of India together with- the International Legal Foundation, the UNDP and the UNICEF.

In his address, the Vice President said, "As the Global South embarks on its journey towards a brighter future, it is imperative to shed the shackles of its colonial past and strive together to reverse the historical wrongs that have perpetuated injustice and inequality. This is a common threat."

Noting that India is in the process of reviewing outdated legislations, Shri Dhankhar emphasized that it will bring about sea-change in our outlook and totally contain, curb and decimate those exploitative provisions. "The countries of the global south will do well to closely study the action that India has taken in these areas and apply them to their countries after suitably customizing," he suggested.

Mentioning that just a few years ago, no one was even aware of the term 'Global South', Shri Dhankhar credited the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi for bringing it to the central stage and positioning it in a forum like G20 primarily dominated by developed countries. The success achieved by the inclusion of the African Union in G20 alongside the European Union is remarkable and very equitable, he added.

Asserting that India's ethos of VasudhaivaKutumbakam are now translated into a ground reality, VP stressed that "Rise of global south would constitute the greatest stabilizing force for the world and it'll generate the growth trajectory of the world."

Referring to the shared history of colonial oppression and sufferings, the Vice President underlined that we have a deep emotive connect as a nation with the nations of theGlobal South culturally and otherwise. "The negative aspects of colonial rule bind us together. We have suffered through the ages and we have to mitigate the suffering by learning from one another," he added.

Noting that deprivation of access to justice system & denial of legal aid, present existential challenge to the vulnerable sections, VP stressed the need to neutralize these challenges by affirmative policies and initiatives to secure justice for all. "Let's strive for a world where justice is a fundamental right, accessible to all, regardless of background, circumstances, or location," asserted.

Praising the Chief Justice of India for a series of affirmative, innovative people-centric steps to ensure access to justice for vulnerable sections, VP called for reimagining legal aid, harnessing technology, empowering communities, and bridging the gap between legal services and those in need. "Undoubtedly access to legal aid and the justice system is quintessential to nurturing and blossoming of fundamental human values and fostering equitable societies," he underlined.

Praising NALSA as a beacon of inclusive and affordable legal aid for India's marginalized communities, the Vice President said that NALSA model of justice delivery is worth emulation by the nations of Global South. (ANI)

