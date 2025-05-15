Jaipur, May 15 (PTI) Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday hailed the Indian Army for Operation Sindoor and said that India has given a very big message to the world that terrorism will no longer be tolerated.

Dhankhar inaugurated the former vice present Bhairon Singh Shekhawat Memorial Library here.

On this occasion, he said that Operation Sindoor launched by the Indian Armed forces following the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people, has set a new standard globally.

"Today, first of all, I will salute the valour of the Indian Army. The goal to hit terrorism was achieved while keeping peace in mind and this is the first time that a precise hit has been made on the hideouts of Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba in their most effective province by going inside the international border whose proof no one in the world is asking for," Dhankar said.

He said, "The whole world has seen the strength of India. India has given a very big message to the world. That message is that we will not tolerate terrorism. Because terrorism is a matter of concern not for any country but for the whole world."

Dhankar said that India has not only fought a military battle but has also fought and won a very big diplomatic battle under the leadership of the prime minister.

He said, "Water flowing to Pakistan through the Indus Water Treaty was stopped. The message was given to the country and the world that there will be no consideration of it until the situation becomes normal from India's point of view. Such a big initiative was never thought of or considered."

In the context of the Pahalgam terrorist attack, he also said, "When the prime minister felt that India's identity has been challenged, he gave a message to the world from the land of Bihar and completely lived up to that message."

