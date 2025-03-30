New Delhi [India], March 30 (ANI): Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday extended his greetings to everyone on the occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Chaitra Sukladi, Navreh, Chaitra Navratri, and Sajibu Cheiraoba.

He wished that these festivals, which mark the start of the traditional New Year, bring health, happiness, and success to all.

Taking to the social media, X, Vice President Dhankhar wrote, "On the auspicious occasion of Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Cheti Chand, Chaitra Sukladi, Navreh, Chaitra Navratri and Sajibu Cheiraoba, I extend my heartiest greetings to all."

"These festivals, known by different names across the landscape of Bharat, mark the beginning of the traditional New Year. They not only symbolize renewal, prosperity and hope but honour our integral connection with Mother Nature. May this New Year bring good health, joy and success to all," Dhankhar wrote on his post.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended greetings on the occasion of the Navratri festival. He also extended wishes on the occasion of Hindu Nav Varsha (Nav Samvatsar). "Best wishes to the countrymen on Navratri. May this holy festival of Shakti-sadhana fill everyone's life with courage, restraint and strength. Jai Mata Di," PM Modi posted on X.

Calling it the festival of "Sahkti and Sadhana", the Prime Minister shared a hymn by renowned classical singer Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the goddess.

"The beginning of Navratri awakens a new zeal of devotion in the worshippers of the mother goddess. This hymn by Pandit Jasraj dedicated to the worship of the mother goddess is going to mesmerise everyone," he said.

"Many best wishes to all countrymen on the occasion of Nav Samvatsar. May this auspicious occasion bring new enthusiasm in the life of all of you, which will also fill new energy in the resolve of a developed India," he added.

Prime Minister Modi also extended wishes on the occasion of Ugadi, which marks the Telugu and Kannada New Year, celebrated in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

"This is a special festival, associated with hope and vibrancy. I pray that this new year brings joy, prosperity and success in everyone's lives. May the spirit of happiness and harmony continue to grow and flourish," the Prime Minister posted on X.

Navratri, which means 'nine nights' in Sanskrit, is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and her nine avatars, collectively known as Navdurga.

Hindus observe four Navratris throughout the year, but only two--Chaitra Navratri and Shardiya Navratri--are widely celebrated as they coincide with the changing of the seasons. In India, Navratri is celebrated in various forms and traditions. (ANI)

