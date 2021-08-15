New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday greeted the people on the eve of Parsi New Year, Navroz.

"I convey my greetings and best wishes to the people of our country on the auspicious occasion of 'Navroz' which marks the beginning of Parsi New Year," said Naidu.

He further stated that Navroz symbolizes the spirit of fraternity, compassion and respect for all. "The Parsi community made vital contributions to the all-round development of our country," he added.

Naidu said that Navroz is an occasion for friends and family to come together in the celebration of kinship, brotherhood and unity. He appealed to everyone to celebrate the day with utmost precautions adhering to COVID safety norms.

"May the year ahead bring amity, prosperity and happiness in all our lives. Navroz Mubarak to one and all," he said extending his wishes to the people.

Tomorrow marks Navroz or Nowruz, which is Iranian and Persian New year, a day dedicated to the beginning of the spring and to promote peace, solidarity and friendship among people and different communities.

The day is dedicated to the beginning of spring and the renewal of nature. Navroz is celebrated on the first day of the first month of the calendar followed by Zoroastrians. (ANI)

