Lucknow, August 15: In a shocking incident, a man was allegedly shot dead by a group of eight men earlier this week, as per reports. The deceased, identified as Amit Bhati, was driving his car when the accused, some in a car while two on motor bikes, attacked him. Bhati was rushed to the hospital but died. The incident has been reported from Chakrasenpur village in Dadri of Uttar Pradesh. In the matter, the police has so far arrested two accused on Saturday. Uttar Pradesh: Man Shot Dead in Dhankaur Over Land Dispute; Case Registered.

A complaint was filed by the deceased's cousin against eight men. Following which two accused identified as Anuj Singh and Gajendra Lohar, both residents of Chakrasenpur were held by the police after they received information about their presence in Derin Cot village. According to a report by the Hindustan Times, the police also recovered a countrymade gun and a pistol from the possession of the two accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Minor Girl Raped in Kanpur, Tenant Arrested.

Police reportedly said that the accused and deceased has some old enmity which lead to the incident. “There was no specific reason for the enmity. The two arrested suspects said that they had fled their village a few months ago fearing attack by Bhati,” SHO Dadri Police Station Pradeep Tripathi, SHO, Dadri police station, told HT. Meanwhile the search of other accused is being undertaken by the police.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 15, 2021 05:35 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).