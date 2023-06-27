Chennai, Jun 27 (PTI) A delegation from Vietnam on Tuesday met the Tamil Nadu Tourism department officials here and discussed the possibilities of boosting ties, the state government said.

The delegation led by Vietnam's People Committee Vice Chairman Duong Mah Tiep explored the tourist potential between Tamil Nadu and Vietnam with senior government officials including Tamil Nadu Tourism Development Corporation (TTDC) Managing Director Sandeep Nanduri here.

Tourist operators in the state during the meeting expressed their views on the tour programmes that can be offered between Vietnam and particularly to those cities that have traditional links with Tamil Nadu.

They also put forth the idea of simplification of visa procedures for tourists from Tamil Nadu, air connectivity and medical tourism among others.

In his brief presentation, Nanduri explained how Tamil Nadu was top-ranked in attracting domestic and overseas tourists, with the presence of air and road transport, besides the presence of ports to the visiting delegation, an official release said.

