New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) With the focus on promoting probity in public life, the vigilance awareness week began from Monday, an official statement said.

The Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) observes vigilance awareness week every year during the week in which October 31 -- birth anniversary of India's first home minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel -- falls.

This year, the vigilance awareness week is being observed from October 31 to November 6 and its theme is “corruption-free India for a developed nation”.

"As part of vigilance awareness week, the Central Vigilance Commission will also be having a function at Vigyan Bhawan on November 3. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to grace the function as the chief guest," said a statement issued by the personnel ministry.

The observance of vigilance awareness week commenced with the administering of integrity pledge by Central Vigilance Commissioner Suresh N Patel and Vigilance Commissioners Praveen Kumar Srivastava and Arvinda Kumar to the officials of the CVC at Satarkata Bhawan here, it said.

As a precursor to the vigilance awareness week, the CVC had carried out a three-month campaign highlighting certain preventive vigilance initiatives as focus areas for all the ministries, departments, and organisations.

The six focus areas included property management, management of assets, record management, technological initiatives, updation of guidelines/circulars/manuals wherever found necessary and disposal of complaints among others, the statement said.

