Chengalpattu (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 30 (ANI): Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief and actor Vijay honoured Class 10 and 12 toppers from 88 constituencies in Mahabalipuram, urging students to avoid exam-related anxiety and reject money-for-votes politics. He warned against electoral bribes while condemning caste-based divisions and a recent UPSC question referencing Periyar with his caste name.

Vijay also urged people not to take money for votes, warning, without naming anyone, they could drop money in vehicles next year, but you all know what to do.

Class 10 & 12 toppers from 88 constituencies as a first phase for felicitated with a certificate and cash prize by TVK Chief Vijay in an event which was held at a private resort in Mahaballipuram.

While speaking at the event before felicitating the student, Vijay congratulated all the students for the achievement.

Vijay said, " My dear young leaders and parents. Greetings to everyone. Yes...Young leaders and parents - how are you all? Very, very happy to meet you all. Congratulations on this beautiful achievement"

Vijay also mentioned, "Education is achievement. I won't deny that. But that doesn't mean we need to achieve a particular subject. Don't get anxious by thinking about something repeatedly. Why am I saying this? Is NEET only a world? Beyond NEET, many things are there to achieve, and this world is big. Have democracy. If democracy exists, then only this world and various fields can be with freedom"

He also noted, " Proper democracy gives equal opportunities. As a First step for this, ask everyone at home to do their Democratic duty. Doing your democratic duty is not a big deal, it is a simple thing. Ask them to elect good people, trustworthy people and those who haven't done any corruption so far. As simple as that. This is their duty".

Vijay urged people not to take money for Votes and also warned that next year they could drop money in vehicles..

"Two years back, I said in a similar event that we shouldn't encourage money for votes. Follow that. You could see next year what is going to happen. They are going to drop money in vehicles. All that money is stolen from you. What are you going to do? You all know what to do. I don't need to make you realise," Vijay said.

He also advised students not to fall into the idea of division based on caste and religion.

"Don't go by the idea of division based on caste & religion. Never allow such things to disturb your mind. Are farmers harvesting seeing caste & religion?, Is a businessman selling products, seeing case & religion? Does nature like the Sun, Rain have caste & religion? How we avoid drugs, like that we need to keep Religion and caste so far away. That is good for everyone," Vijay said.

Reacting to recent controversy over the UPSC exam, where the question was asked about Periyar with his caste name, Vijay said, "In recent times, Thanthai Periyar was painted with caste. In the UPSC exam, they have asked a question regarding Periyar with the caste name. We strongly condemn this"

"Don't be emotional about everything. Have a scientific and technical approach. Now we have AI, and we need that approach to face the AI world. The sky is vast and white, and you have strong wings. So feel free to fly like a bird with courage and confidence," Vijay said. (ANI)

