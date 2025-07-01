Srinagar, Jul 1 (PTI) Vikram Sahay, a 1992-batch IRS officer, has been appointed as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax for the Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh.

Sahay, currently serving as Principal Commissioner of Income Tax for J-K and Ladakh since September 2024, has been promoted as Chief Commissioner of Income Tax, the Press Information Bureau said in a release on Tuesday.

Also Read | Nasscom Talent Council Unveiled To Build Future-Ready and Globally Competitive Digital Workforce in India, Satish HC Appointed As Chair.

A senior bureaucrat with experience in key positions across the country, Sahay has led important initiatives in J-K and Ladakh, including enhancing taxpayer outreach, promoting tax literacy, grievance redressal and combating tax evasion.

He has extensively toured the region, including Leh, Kargil, Katra and Udhampur, during his tenure to strengthen the department's public engagement and compliance efforts, the release read.

Also Read | Bengaluru Stampede: CAT Overturns Suspension of 5 Police Officers by Congress Government, Says 'Police Don't Have Magical Powers and Should Have Been Given Adequate Time'.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)