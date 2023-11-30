Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 30 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday that to realise the resolve of a developed India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken several crucial decisions and initiatives in the past nine and a half years and both the central and state governments have been quite supportive of the Prime Minister's commitment to accelerate the growth of the country.

Speaking during the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra in Nishatganj, Valmiki Nagar, the Chief Minister said that this Yatra will establish the concept of developed India in the coming years under the leadership of PM Modi. "The contribution of all of us is necessary for this. For this purpose, 'Vikshit Bharat Sankalp Yatra' was launched on Tribal Pride Day on November 15", he remarked.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also participated in discussions with beneficiaries of diverse schemes nationwide via video conferencing during the programme. Before this, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged with beneficiaries of different schemes and distributed cheques, certificates, house keys, and Ayushman cards.

He stated, "India gained independence in 1947, and since then, several governments have been formed. They might have undertaken projects and spent the country's money, but the perception of India and its people worldwide was different before 2014. Today, we witness a changed image, which reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision."

Before 2014, schemes were formulated in the country by looking at faces, and often these initiatives involved no rules and regulations. The agendas did not include the poor, common citizens, women, and youth. However, today, the government is extending the benefits of various welfare schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, free toilets in the homes of the poor, PM Jan Dhan Yojana, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, PM-Kisan Samman Nidhi, and PM SVAnidhi to the needy, CM Yogi further informed.

He noted that these schemes are now providing benefits to the eligible people without any discrimination, despite the country's and the government's revenue sources being the same as in the past. In the last nine years, PM Modi has provided free toilets to 12 crore families, houses to 4 crore families, and health insurance to 50 crore people under Ayushman Bharat. In Uttar Pradesh alone, over 55 lakh families have received houses, 3 crore families have been provided with toilets, and 10 crore people have benefited from the Ayushman Bharat card, he pointed out.

CM Yogi said, "Through the Chief Minister's Relief Fund and MLA fund, MLAs are contributing funds to ensure medical treatment for people in their respective areas. During the COVID-19 pandemic, free rations are continuously being provided to 80 crore people in the country"

"If the government is thinking about you, it becomes your responsibility to extend your full cooperation in fulfilling PM Modi's resolve of 'Panch Pran'. Some people do not want the country's development. They attempt to divide society on the basis of family, caste, religion, and creed, pushing back the agenda of development. In order to bring happiness to the faces of the poor, we all need to come together", said CM Yogi.

He mentioned that when the country celebrates 100 years of independence in the year 2047, during the Independence Centenary Celebration, India should move forward with the spirit of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam,' taking the world along with it. For this, the mentality of slavery will have to be ended.

The Chief Minister said that the central and state governments are running various schemes to make every citizen self-reliant. In this regard, the responsibility of all the schemes related to the Poshan Mission in rural areas has been handed over to self-help groups, benefiting 60,000 women who are directly uplifting themselves through employment.

Yogi further mentioned that BC Sakhi is responsibly providing banking facilities to rural areas. By being a part of this scheme, they are playing a crucial role in solving the banking-related issues of rural people and their families, including withdrawing and depositing money from banks.

He further stated that through the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra, various programs aligned with PM Modi's vision are being promoted. In such a situation, the program will be taken to new heights of success through video vans in more than 57,000-gram panchayats and more than 762 civic bodies of the state.

CM Yogi further handed over cheques, certificates, house (awas) keys and Ayushman cards to the beneficiaries of various schemes during the program.

He further handed over cheques and certificates to PM SVANidhi beneficiaries Sujit Kumar, Ameeda Khatoon, Ram Kishore and Vinod Yadav.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Urban), he handed over house keys to Lakshmi Devi, Reena, Vimla, and Sufia. Pinki and Neha Singh received Ayushman cards. The Chief Minister also directly interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes during this event. During this, beneficiaries Badlu Rajput, Suman Singh, Divyansh Goswami, and Tanushree Pandey expressed their gratitude for the benefits of the schemes.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr Dinesh Sharma, Mayor Sushma Kharkwal, Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, MLA Yogesh Shukla, Dr Neeraj Bora etc. were present in the programme. (ANI)

