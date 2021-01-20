Thane, Jan 20 (PTI) Villagers briefly locked an office of state-run power utility MSEDCL in Thane district of Maharashtra on Wednesday alleging mismanagement in its functioning and poor services to consumers, an official said.

The Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd (MSEDCL) office at Ambadi in Bhiwandi taluka was locked by local villagers during a protest against the power utility, Deputy Executive Engineer Dyaneshwar Vattamwar said.

Vattamwar said no police complaint was registered as their was no violence or damage to the office during the protest.

The police intervened in the matter and the MSEDCL office was unlocked two hours later, he said.

The protest was held under the banner of an NGO.

Talking to the media, a member of the NGO said there were several "lapses" in MSEDCL functioning like exorbitant billing, snapping of supply for non-payment of bills, not taking actual readings and disruption in electricity supply.

He said the local MSEDCL office was also under-staffed which affected its functioning and redressal of consumer grievances.

Some activists of the NGO were summoned to the police station and questioned about the incident, police said. PTI

