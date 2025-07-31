Thane, Jul 31 (PTI) A woman sarpanch of a group panchayat and her family in Navi Mumbai allegedly tried to commit suicide, following which several villagers wrongfully restrained two government officers in protest, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place on Tuesday and the Panvel Taluka police have registered a case against 16 persons from Chikle village in Navi Mumbai, they said.

Also Read | 'One of the Nicest Places I've Run', Omar Abdullah Praises Ahmedabad's Sabarmati Riverfront During Gujarat Visit (See Pics).

On July 26, the sarpanch of the group grampanchayat in Chikle, Deepali Tandel, submitted a letter to local authorities expressing grievance over alleged inaction in a land-related matter.

In her letter, she warned that if no action was taken, she and her family would lock themselves at home and consume poison, the police said.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today, July 31, 2025: Kolkata FF Live Winning Numbers Released, Know When and Where To Check Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Taking cognisance of the letter, the gram panchayat's rural development officer along with the block development officer went to the sarpanch's residence on Tuesday to pacify her, a police official said.

"On reaching the house, they found it locked from within. Suspecting a suicide attempt, they broke open the door and pulled out the sarpanch and her family members, who had allegedly consumed poison, and immediately arranged for them to be shifted to a hospital," the official said.

While the family was rushed for medical treatment, some villagers targeted the two officers who had intervened on their way back, he said,

The villagers formed an unlawful assembly, waylaid the jeep of the officers and squatted in front of the vehicle, restraining them for nearly an hour. The protesters demanded action on the sarpanch's complaint, the police said.

Following a complaint by the rural development officer, a case was registered against the protesters under sections 189(2) (unlawful assembly), 126(2) (wrongful restraint) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the official said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)