Imphal (Manipur) [India], July 1 (ANI): Manipur MLA and Food and Civil Supplies Minister Leishangthem Susindro Meitei on Saturday alleged that violence increased in the state after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's two-day visit to the conflict-hit state.

"Violence increased in Manipur due to Rahul Gandhi's visit. Violence by mob sponsored by some opposition parties including the Congress," he said.

Also Read | Thane: Three Days After 17-Year-Old Boy Fell Into Swollen Nullah Body Found Floating in Mumbra Creek.

Susindro also claimed that the violence that broke out in the state in the last few days was sponsored by some opposition parties including the Congress.

Susindro said that Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh would have resigned hurt by the violence instigated by Rahul Gandhi. "The Chief Minister had decided to resign, hurt by the violence caused by Rahul Gandhi, after discussing with all the cabinet members and MLAs. The Chief Minister had even prepared the letter of resignation," he said.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: No Change in Stand on UCC, Says Congress.

Susindro said that the time to meet the governor was at 1 pm and Biren Singh would have resigned after meeting the governor. However, thousands of women asked the Chief Minister not to leave the house, he said adding that the people of Manipur do not want the Chief Minister to resign.

"The people of Manipur believe that the Manipur government is continuously doing little to improve the situation," the Manipur MLA said adding that the Chief Minister will not resign now.

Clarifying that there was no pressure from Delhi on the Chief Minister to resign, he said that the government consisting of both Kukis and Maitis is doing better work for all communities.

Rubbishing Rahul's claim of problems in the relief camps he said, "There is no problem of medicines and food in the relief camp. Rahul Gandhi is giving false allegations." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)