Imphal, Mar 10 (PTI) Violent clashes broke out between police and public at Kangpokpi on Friday when locals tried to hold a mass rally against alleged "encroachment of tribal lands" by reserved forests and wildlife Sanctuaries,

Protesters in large numbers defying prohibitory orders imposed on Kangpokpi town gathered near Thomas for a mass rally called by civil bodies including the Indigenous Tribal Leaders' Forum (ITLF), police said.

However, altercation broke out as police forces deployed to prevent the gathering tried to disperse the protesters subsequently leading to violent clashes.

At least five protestors were injured in police teargas firing while a few police personnel also received injuries after being hit by stones. The situation was brought control. police officials said.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh told a news channel "nothing is happening in the hill districts of Manipur except in two district..they are challenging the constitutional provisions... the people there are encroaching reserved forests, protected forests and wild life sanctuaries to carry out poppy plantation and drugs business. That's the reason why the rally was organised."

The protesters latter submitted a memorandum to the Governor of Manipur through Kangpokpi deputy commissioner.

On Thursday evening, District administration of Kangpokpi and Churachandpur districts issued separate orders to clamp Section 144 of CrPC preventing assembly of five or more persons, holding public rallies, picketing in public places with immediate effect after reports that a public rally may be held was received from the respective Superintendents of Police.

In another development, several Naga based apex bodies including Maram Union, Mao Union and Rongmei Naga Council Manipur have called out that ITLF is a newly formed body, does not represent the indigenous people of the state.

