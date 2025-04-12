New Delhi, Apr 12 (PTI) Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan Saturday said the Centre was closely monitoring the violence in West Bengal's Murshidabad district and asked the state to keep a close watch on other sensitive areas while instituting adequate measures to ensure normalcy at the earliest.

Three people, including a father-son duo, have been killed in West Bengal's Muslim-majority Murshidabad district following clashes allegedly linked to ongoing protests against the Waqf (Amendment) Act.

During a video conference with the chief secretary and the police chief of West Bengal over the violence, Mohan said the Centre was closely monitoring the situation and assured the state government of all possible assistance, including deployment of additional manpower, if necessary.

The director general of police (DGP) of West Bengal briefed the Union Home Secretary about the situation on the ground and informed him that it was tense but under control and was being monitored closely, a statement said.

The DGP further stated that he was taking the assistance of the BSF posted at the border district, and more than 150 people have been arrested.

The Union Home Secretary conveyed that apart from nearly 300 BSF personnel locally available in Murshidabad, an additional five companies of security personnel have been deployed at the request of the state government.

Mohan advised the state administration to keep a close watch on other sensitive districts also and put in place adequate steps to ensure normalcy at the earliest.

The Calcutta High Court, acting on a petition filed by Leader of the Opposition Suvendu Adhikari, ordered the deployment of CAPF personnel in the affected areas.

On Friday, 15 police personnel were injured during clashes in various parts of Murshidabad district. Large-scale violence was also reported from Suti and Samserganj areas of the district during demonstrations against the legislation, police said.

