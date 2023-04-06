New Delhi, Apr 6 (PTI) Against the backdrop of violent scenes at al-Aqsa mosque in East Jerusalem, India on Thursday urged all sides to maintain calm.

According to reports, Israeli police stormed the mosque on Wednesday and clashed with dozens of Palestinians inside its compound triggering widespread condemnation.

"Our position on the Palestine question has been clear and consistent. We are committed to supporting all efforts to resume direct negotiations between Israelis and Palestinians to achieve a two-state solution," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

He was replying to a question on the violent scenes at the mosque.

"At this sensitive time, we would urge all sides to maintain calm," he said.

