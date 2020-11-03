Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 3 (ANI): Violin maestro and Padma awardee TN Krishnan passed away in Chennai here at the age of 92 on Monday evening.

Krishnan was born on October 6, 1926, in Kerala and later settled in Chennai.

He also received many legendary awards like Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibhushan and Sangeetha Kalanidhi. He performed at thousands of musical concerts.

He also taught violin to many students in his academic career at Chennai Music College and he was the dean for the School of Music and Fine Arts at the University of Delhi. (ANI)

