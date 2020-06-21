Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], June 21 (ANI): A 23-year-old COVID-19 infected woman gave birth to a baby through caesarean section at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) here on Saturday.

The woman was confirmed positive for coronavirus in Srikakulam district.

Director of VIMS hospital, Vara Prasad said in a press release that caesarean was done while taking all care. He further informed that the baby and the mother are both healthy.

Further, sample of baby has been sent for COVID-19 test, Prasad said. (ANI)

