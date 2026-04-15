Kochi (Kerala) [India], April 15 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Vishu, the Malayalam New Year, a large number of devotees were seen at the Chittoor Sree Krishna Swamy Temple on the morning of April 15.

The devotees were seen patiently waiting to catch a glimpse of the idol, with folded hands, praying for prosperity, abundance, and a fortunate year ahead.

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Several priests were seen playing different kinds of musical instruments, such as drums and clarinets, while one of them held the idol of Lord Vishnu.

On this day, Lord Vishnu or his avatar, Lord Krishna, is worshipped. The festival features the Vishukkani ritual, in which an image or idol of Lord Krishna is placed in an arrangement of auspicious items to be viewed first thing in the morning.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his heartfelt wishes on the occasion with a post on X, saying, "Happy Vishu!"

Earlier, President Droupadi Murmu extended her wishes on the occasions of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu.

Her post on X read: "On the auspicious occasion of Vaisakhi, Vishu, Bishub, Bohag Bihu, Poila Boishakh, Vaishakhadi, and Puthandu, I extend warm greetings and good wishes to all Indians living in India and abroad. These festivals, celebrated in various parts of India, are vibrant expressions of our diverse cultural heritage. They promote unity, harmony, and brotherhood. As symbols of social harmony, they generate new energy and enthusiasm in our lives. Through these festivals, we honour the hard work of our 'Annadata' farmers and express our gratitude towards them. May these festivals bring prosperity and peace to everyone's life."

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and S. Jaishankar also extended their warm wishes on this occasion. (ANI)

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