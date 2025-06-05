Ayodhya (UP), Jun 5 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said the vision of Viksit Bharat rooted in Sanatan Dharma is becoming a reality under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, with Ayodhya reclaiming the divine aura of the Treta Yuga.

Adityanath attended the 87th birthday celebration of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust president Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj here at Mani Ram Das Chhavni.

Also Read | Delhi: High-Level US Team Arrives for Talks on Bilateral Trade Pact With India.

According to an official statement highlighting Ayodhya's spiritual and cultural resurgence, Adityanath called it a momentous and emotional occasion. "It is my privilege to be part of the birthday celebrations of Pujya Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji. I wish him a long, healthy and spiritually fulfilling life."

He added that the divine spiritual practices and blessings of revered saints are guiding the transformative journey of New India. Prime Minister Modi, he noted, is steadfastly advancing the vision of Viksit Bharat with unwavering resolve.

Also Read | Haj 2025: Thousands of Indian Pilgrims Join Millions of Muslims To Perform Annual Haj Pilgrimage in Saudi Arabia Amid Tight Security (Watch Video).

The chief minister also reflected on the historical significance of the Ram Mandir movement and the completion of the 'pran pratishtha' (consecration) ceremony.

"After a wait of 500 years, on 22nd January 2024, the pran pratishtha of Shri Ram Lalla was performed with great devotion by Prime Minister Modi himself. Today, the consecration of divine idols in the Ram Darbar and Ram Mandir has also been accomplished," he said.

He emphasised that the grand temple being built at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi stands as a powerful testament to the enduring strength of Sanatan Dharma.

Citing the redevelopment of prominent pilgrimage centres, Adityanath said these temples serve as the spiritual pillars of a new, empowered India, emerging strong and glorious from the roots of Sanatan traditions.

The chief minister also highlighted the illustrious legacy of the Mani Ram Das Chhavni, which boasts over 300 years of intense spiritual practice.

"From the 18th to the 21st century, this sacred site has been a centre of unwavering devotion. Legend says that Mata Janaki once appeared in a divine vision to a saint of this tradition, blessing and strengthening its spiritual lineage," he shared.

He credited Mahant Nritya Gopal Das Ji Maharaj's leadership for the success of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, adding that Ayodhya is now evolving into one of the most beautiful cities in the world.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)