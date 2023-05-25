By Abhishek Kumar Singh

Raipur (Chattisgarh) [India], May 25 (ANI): Commitment, determination and focus toward a goal can overcome the barrier of physical disability. Devshree Bhoir, who is visually impaired by birth, has proved this by receiving Ph.D. from Pt Ravishankar Shukla University (PRSU) in Raipur.

Despite being visually impaired, Devshree has completed her PhD on the topic 'Contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Indian Politics' and became a source of inspiration for others. Devshree received her Ph.D. during the 26th convocation ceremony of PRSU on Wednesday.

Sharing her experience with ANI about her PhD journey, Devshree said "Can't say the journey was difficult because my parents ignored all the problems that came to the fore. They said that there was no difficulty. Like my parents' desire, I also wanted to do a Ph.D. They ignored all the problems (if any) and never let me feel about it."

Devshree, whose parents worked as labourers, said that she had completed her Ph.D. under Dr Subhash Chandra Akarshan of Durga College from PRSU on the topic 'Contribution of Atal Bihari Vajpayee in Indian Politics'.

Devshree, who is visually impaired by birth, said that she had studied till class 5th at Prerna Hostel and completed further studies at Maharishi Dayanand School while graduating from Degree Girls College.

"Our books are available till standard 8th and after that, there is no book. My parents used to read the available books and tell me about them," said Devshree, who aspires to become a professor and currently working as a guest lecturer at a government college of Dhamdha in Durg district.

"Following the instructions I received, my father worked like a writer in completing my PhD," she added.

"We did not lose courage and motivated her to study as it will give her strength to overcome the barrier of disability," Devshree's mother Kanta Bhoir said. (ANI)

