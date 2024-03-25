Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], March 25 (ANI): Vizag Zoo in Andhra Pradesh has reported half a dozen major animal deaths since March 2023, officials said.

Twelve-year-old male giraffe Beacon was the last on the list. Beacon was reported dead on Friday, March 24 night, the Chief Conservator of Forests in Visakhapatnam said, confirming that the giraffe's death was due to illness.

He said that Beacon was brought from Negera Zoo in Malaysia to Vizag Zoo in 2013.

According to the zoo authorities, in the year 2013, three giraffes were brought from Malaysia to Visakhapatnam on a ship but one giraffe died after breaking his neck on the way and only two reached the Visakhapatnam Zoo safely.

Since 2013, this pair of giraffes have been entertaining visitors. One female giraffe named May died after consuming sand and soil. After the death of May, more than 16 kg of soil and sand were found in her stomach. On Friday, the last giraffe, Beacon, died.

Many animal lovers have expressed their grief and concern over the death of the last giraffe in the zoo. Some have pointed out the alleged negligence of the zoo authorities. (ANI)

