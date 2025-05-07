Srinagar, May 7 (PTI) Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said voiceless and helpless people bear an unbearable cost when vengeance knows no end.

Mufti's remarks came in the wake of heavy cross-border shelling by Pakistani troops along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

"After the horrific Pahalgam attack, I thought I had seen the depths of tragedy. But today as I looked at the haunting images of innocent children killed in the crossfire of India-Pakistan tensions, I realise that the worst may still lie ahead," Mufti said in a post on microblogging site X.

"When vengeance knows no end, it is the voiceless, the helpless, who bear the unbearable cost -- their stolen futures a wound that cuts deeper than words can ever express," she wrote in the post.

At least 13 people, including four children and a soldier, were killed and 57 injured as the Pakistan Army carried out one of the most intense artillery and mortar shelling in years targeting forward villages along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The heavy shelling began after the Indian armed forces carried out missile strikes against nine terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir to avenge the killing of 26 people by terrorists in south Kashmir's Pahalgam on April 22.

