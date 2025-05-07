Mumbai, May 7: Different species of animals, birds and reptiles have been rescued following sudden downpour in Mumbai and Thane, an official said on Wednesday. Amid strong winds, heavy rains and thunderstorms, more than 50 distress calls were made by people.

"We have rescued over 22 different species from Mumbai and Thane in coordination with the Forest Department," said Pawan Sharma, Founder and President of RAWW (Resqink Association for Wildlife Welfare) and Honorary Wildlife Warden. Mumbai Rains: Strong Winds, Lightning and Sudden Heavy Rain Lash Parts of City; Residents Share Videos and Photos.

Many young birds have been displaced from their nests due to strong winds and the breaking of branches. Similarly, many snakes were spotted in residential areas due to sudden climate change and water-logging in many areas, added Sharma. Mumbai Rains Prediction-Maharashtra Weather Forecast: Yellow Alert Issued for May 08 in Mumbai; Thane, Palghar and Other Districts May Also Receive Moderate Rainfall - Complete Details Here.

The injured animals are treated and rehabilitated, while the displaced ones are medically examined. Other than wildlife, there were several distress calls of displaced and injured community animals, said Sharma.

