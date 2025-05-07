Ahmedabad, May 07: A shocking incident in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad, the parents of a class 10 minor girl discovered nude photos and videos on her phone, saved under a contact named after the mobile game ‘Angry Bird’. The father, who had never given his daughter a phone, was stunned to find her in possession of one. Upon questioning, the girl revealed that the phone was given to her by Imran, a fitness trainer at a nearby gym.

Investigation revealed that Imran had contacted the girl two years ago on Instagram, later luring her to the gym where he took explicit photos of her. He then used these images to threaten and repeatedly rape her, warning that he would upload the content to social media if she resisted. Bengaluru Shocker: Constable Rapes 17-Year-Old Rape Survivor Complainant at Police Station, Arrested.

The Shaherkotda police have registered a case under sections of rape, as the age of consent in India is 18 years under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, making any sexual activity with a minor statutory rape regardless of consent. Kolkata Shocker: 2 Men Drug, Gang-Rape Teen Girl in Park Circus, Film Video of Sex Assault To Blackmail Victim; Arrested.

The case highlights the risks minors face on social media, the misuse of encrypted messaging apps for sharing illegal content, and the urgent need for parental monitoring and digital safety education. Experts urge parents to regularly discuss online safety, review privacy settings, and teach children how to report and block inappropriate contacts to prevent such crimes.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

