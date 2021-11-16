Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 16 (ANI): Rebutting claims of seizure of two wristwatches for allegedly not having bill receipt by the Customs Department of Mumbai, cricketer Hardik Pandya in a statement on Tuesday said that all allegations against him of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfound.

He said that he had voluntarily gone to the Mumbai airport customs department to declare the items and to pay the customs duty.

Taking to Twitter, Pandya said, "Wrong perceptions have been floating around on social media. I voluntarily went to the Mumbai airport customs department to declare the items brought by me and pay the requisite customs duty."

He further clarified, "The cost of the watch is approximately Rs 1.5 crore and not Rs 5 crore as per the rumours floating around on social media."

"I'm a law-abiding citizen of the country and I respect all government agencies. I've received all the cooperation from the Mumbai customs department and I've assured my cooperation," said the Indian cricketer.

"All allegations against me of crossing any legal boundaries are totally unfounded," he added.

As per reports, the Customs Department of Mumbai on Sunday seized two wrist watches worth Rs 5 crores from the cricketer at the airport on his arrival from Dubai, for allegedly not having bill receipt of the watches. (ANI)

