Agartala, Apr 14 (PTI) Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha said on Monday that his government was working for the welfare of Dalits by walking on the path shown by BR Ambedkar.

Addressing a programme at Ujjayanta Palace in Agartala, Saha said Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, was honoured very late for his contributions as he was conferred with the Bharat Ratna more than 40 years after his death.

"Ambedkar had worked for the downtrodden people and fought against the caste system," he said.

The opposition Congress and CPI(M) also celebrated Ambedkar Jayanti.

State Congress president Asish Kumar Saha said, "We paid respect to Ambedkar on his 135th birth anniversary and vowed to foil any attempt to destroy the Constitution and its core values. There have been persistent attempts to harm the Constitution and the reservation. The Congress will continue to resist such attempts."

Meanwhile, a CPI(M) worker was injured when a programme organised by the party to celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti in Dhalai district's Durga Chowmuhani was attacked.

The CPI(M) alleged goons sheltered by the BJP were behind the attack, a charge rejected by the ruling party.

The injured CPI(M) worker, identified as Anil Das, was admitted to the Kulai district hospital, police said.

