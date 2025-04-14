Kasganj, April 14: Eight men have been arrested for allegedly raping a 16-year-old girl here, police said on Monday. On April 10, the girl, along with a 17-year-old with whom her marriage had been fixed, had gone to get her ration card prepared, they said. At about 2.30 pm, when she was sitting near a canal with her fiance after returning from the DSO office, Yogesh, Ajay and seven to eight unidentified men came there, the police said. Varanasi Gangrape Survivor’s Mother Gives Account of Victim’s Ordeal, Says ‘Wanted an Audience With PM Narendra Modi To Share Daughter’s Trauma’.

The accused took them into separate bushes. While three men raped the girl, others took her gold earrings and Rs 5,000 cash and also forcibly got Rs 5,000 transferred from her fiance's mobile through UPI, the victim alleged in her complaint. An FIR in this regard was registered under BNS sections 70 (gangrape), 126 (2) (wrongful restraint), 308 (5) (extortion) among others and the POCSO Act on April 12, the police said. Tripura Shocker: 14-Year-Old Girl Gang-Raped Inside Abandoned Madrassa Hostel in Kadamtala Area, 1 Arrested.

Kasganj SP Ankita Sharma said so far eight people have been arrested in the matter and sent to jail while efforts are on to nab two others. A detailed probe is on in the matter.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.