Hyderabad, April 14: Two girls, aged four and five respectively, died of "suffocation" after accidentally getting locked inside a car in neighbouring Ranga Reddy district on Monday, police said. The incident happened in Damargidda village at around 2 PM when the girls, both cousins, while playing, got into the car parked near their relative's house, they said. Bengaluru Businessman Charred to Death Inside Car, Police Suspect Suicide; Video Surfaces.

Neither their parents nor their other family members were aware that the children had got locked inside the car, police said, based on preliminary information. It was after about 30-45 minutes, they found the girls unconscious in the car and immediately shifted them to a government hospital where they were declared brought dead, a police official at Chevella police station said. Sex Game Gone Wrong! British Dancer Georgia Brooke, 26, Accidentally Choked to Death During Experimental Sex; Boyfriend Dies by Suicide.

The children, along with their parents, had come to their relative's house in Damargidda to attend a marriage alliance ceremony. Police after learning about the incident rushed to the hospital but the parents had taken away the bodies to their respective native villages, the official said. No complaint was lodged so far in connection with the incident, police said.

