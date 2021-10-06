New Delhi, Oct 6 (PTI) A sanitation worker was injured after a portion of a boundary wall collapsed in Rajendra market near Tiz Hazari here on Wednesday, the Delhi Fire Service said.

Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

A 40-feet long and 10-feet high wall collapsed, said Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service.

The injured man was rushed ro Aruna Asaf Ali Hospital, he said.

