New Delhi, October 6: Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University on Tuesday released the result for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2021. Candidates, who appeared for the exam, can check the result on the official website - ipu.ac.in. The IPU CET 2021 exam was conducted on August 28 and 29 for admissions into undergraduate courses such as B.Com Honors, BJMC, BBA, BCA, and B.Ed courses. Rajasthan University BA LLB, BSc Result 2021 Declared, Students Can Check Their Results Online at uniraj.ac.in.

Students who are shortlisted in the written exam will appear for the IPU counselling 2021. Till now, the counselling date has not been announced. Candidates are advised to check the official website for information regarding counselling dates. UPCET 2021 Result Declared by NTA, Here’s How Candidates Can Check Scores and Download Results at upcet.nta.nic.in.

Here Are Steps To Check The Result:

Candidates are required to visit the official website of IP University- ipu.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link - "CET Result 2021".

A new page will open.

Select the desired course from the list of course codes and subjects on the screen.

IPU CET 2021 result would appear in a PDF format.

The PDF file contains names, roll numbers, application numbers, secure marks, and the rank of the shortlisted students.

Candidates are advised to take a printout of the result for future use. The exam was conducted as per COVID-19 protocols. The admission to the undergraduate courses offered by the university will depend upon the rank obtained by candidates in the IPU CET.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 06, 2021 09:28 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).