Kochi, Mar 2 (PTI) Consul General Of Japan Taga Masayuki on Thursday said he would like to see more companies from his country investing in Kerala and India as part of the expanding Indo-Japanese connection.

Several Japanese companies have expressed their intent to come to India, Masayuki said at the three-day Japan Mela at Ramada Resort here.

He was speaking at the inaugural session of the Business to Business (B2B) connect event held as part of the Mela, according to a government release.

Masayuki said that Kerala was known for its workforce and though only few companies from his country were present in the State, several businesses are having business deals with Japan in terms of procurement and technology.

"The Indo-Japanese connection is expanding. I would like to see more Japanese companies investing in the state and country" he is quoted as having said in the release.

The B2B event was inaugurated online by State Industries Minister P Rajeeve. He said that Kerala was committed to supporting the business partnerships with Japanese companies.

This edition of Japan Mela is more focused on B2B meetups, the release said.

The Mela's theme evolved around three topics of which the first was the areas Kerala is known for like tourism, spices and wellness. The second was the new and emerging spaces like AI, robotics, healthcare and the third was technology and future fuels, Madhu S Nair, president of Indo Japan Chamber of Commerce Kerala (INJACK), is quoted as having said.

