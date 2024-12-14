New Delhi [India], December 14 (ANI): In a joint operation by the Delhi Police Special Cell and the Special Task Force (STF), Sonu Matka, a wanted criminal involved in a double murder case, was killed during an encounter at TP Nagar Police Station, Meerut.

Matka, who carried a bounty of Rs 50,000, was a notorious shooter for the Hashim Baba gang and had multiple criminal charges against him.

Also Read | LK Advani Health Update: BJP Veteran Leader Lal Krishna Advani Admitted to Apollo Hospital, Condition Stable.

According to Delhi Police, Matka was a "notorious shooter of Hashim Baba Gang", known for its criminal activities spanning across Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. He was allegedly involved in at least half a dozen cases, including robbery and murder, in both regions.

The encounter took place near the TP Nagar Police Station in Meerut, where Matka was injured and during the exchange of gunfire, he was injured. 1 pistol 30 bore, 1 pistol 32 bore, 10 live cartridges and 4 motorcycles were recovered in the operation. According to the Delhi Police he later died during the treatment.

Also Read | Kolkata Fatafat Result Today: Kolkata FF Result for December 14, 2024 Declared, Check Winning Numbers and Result Chart of Satta Matka-Type Lottery Game.

Earlier on December 12, Delhi Police arrested two minors in connection with the murder of a person in Maujpur in the national capital. The victim was found injured near Puja Modal School in Ghonda, Maujpur, Delhi, on December 11, 2024, according to the police.

According to the police, a PCR call was received at 2:30 AM on Wednesday, and upon arrival, the victim was found to have been taken to the hospital by a PCR van, where he was declared brought dead. The police registered a case under section 103(1) BNS and launched an investigation.

During course of investigation a police team led by Inspector. Surender Kumar, SHO/PS Jafarabad was constituted under the supervision of ACP-Bhajanpura. The team mounted technical surveillance and scanned and analysed CCTV footages of the cameras installed in the vicinity. The team also gathered intelligence from the locally deployed sources.

On the basis of collected information the team managed to identified two suspected persons. The team conducted multiple raids and nabbed two Children in conflict with the law (CCLs) involved in the commission of crime. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)