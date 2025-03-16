Guwahati (Assam) [India], March 16 (ANI): The arrest of Assam Congress spokesperson Reetam Singh by Lakhimpur police in Guwahati has triggered a heated exchange between Congress General Secretary in-charge of Communications Jairam Ramesh and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on X.

While Jairam Ramesh condemned the arrest as an "abuse of police powers," CM Sarma defended the arrest, saying that it was related to a caste-based insult directed at a Dalit woman.

Jairam Ramesh raised the issue on X, linking a media report about Singh's arrest and tagging Sarma.

"The arrest of my young colleague Reetam Singh (@SinghReetam) for a perfectly reasonable social media post is worse than atrocious Mr. Chief Minister @himantabiswa," Ramesh wrote.

https://x.com/Jairam_Ramesh/status/1900904978107015325

The Assam CM hit back, questioning Congress's stance and accusing Ramesh of justifying offensive remarks against a Dalit woman's husband. He also warned of an impending "big revelation" linking a senior Congress leader, Gaurav Gogoi, to ISI and Pakistan.

"Sir, this case pertains to a caste-based insult directed at a Dalit woman. If you justify calling the husband of a Dalit woman a rapist as a 'perfectly reasonable' social media post, it speaks volumes about the direction in which you people have taken the Congress party. But, just wait--the big revelation is yet to come- The nexus of your senior leader with ISI and Pakistan will be exposed by September," Sarma replied.

https://x.com/himantabiswa/status/1900937733323059445

Jairam Ramesh responded sharply, calling Sarma an "outgoing CM" and accusing him of using the police for political vendetta.

"Mr Outgoing CM, stop diverting from the real issue - which is the abuse and misuse of police powers by you personally to favour your associates and fix your opponents," he wrote.

Reetam Singh was reportedly arrested on Saturday by Lakhimpur police from his residence in Guwahati on the basis of a complaint about a social media post.

"These culprits got punishment they deserved But what @BJP4Assam r@pe accused Ministers and MLAs like Manab Deka, Ex Party President Bhabesh Kalita, ex Minister Rajen Gohain? Is law equal for all?" Singh had posted on X on March 13.

As police arrived at Singh's residence, he accused them of not following due procedure, claiming that they did not produce an arrest warrant.

"A team of @lakhimpurpolice of @assampolice is here to apprehend me without warrant and notice. I showed them the recent Gauhati High Court Judgement making it compulsory for police to give Notice. @HardiSpeaks @DGPAssamPolice any arrest of mine without Warrant and Notice will be contempt of Justice Mridul Kumar Kalita Judgement," Singh posted on X.

He further alleged that police officials were "threatening force and entry" into his residence and that he refused to go with them without proper legal documentation.

https://x.com/SinghReetam/status/1900773444696133929

"The@assampoliceare threatening force and entry. When I have repeatedly stated that I want to see the Notice or Search Warrant under BNS," he added.

Meanwhile, the Lakhimpur District Youth Congress protested in front of the Lakhimpur Sadar Police Station on Saturday in Guwahati against Reetam Singh's arrest. (ANI)

